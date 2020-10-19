IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,536 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AEP. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in American Electric Power by 8.4% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 12,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 12,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 10.9% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 73.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AEP opened at $91.52 on Monday. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12 month low of $65.14 and a 12 month high of $104.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.43.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AEP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 18th. TheStreet raised shares of American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.65.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

