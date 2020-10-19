IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,855 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Copart were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 42.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Copart in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Copart by 35.0% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 579 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Copart by 525.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.67% of the company’s stock.

CPRT opened at $117.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.71. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $118.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. Copart had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 31.73%. The business had revenue of $525.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens lifted their target price on Copart from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Truist lifted their target price on Copart from $95.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, August 24th. Northcoast Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Copart from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.10.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

