IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ameren were worth $633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Ameren by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 5,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Ameren by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 197,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,894,000 after acquiring an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after acquiring an additional 11,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE opened at $82.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. Ameren Co. has a 1-year low of $58.74 and a 1-year high of $87.65.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.10%.

Several research firms have commented on AEE. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ameren from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays cut Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Bank of America cut Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Ameren from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Ameren has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.91.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Read More: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.