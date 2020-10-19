IBM Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in State Street were worth $679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,499,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,919,000 after purchasing an additional 367,737 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 80.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,313,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $274,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,301 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.2% in the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,449,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $219,211,000 after purchasing an additional 169,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of State Street by 366.4% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,169,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $196,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,751 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine cut State Street from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on State Street from $71.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on State Street from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on State Street from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.11.

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 379 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total value of $26,662.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,663. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP John Lehner sold 500 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $31,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,303. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $66.58 on Monday. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.55. The firm has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. State Street had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

