IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.15 Million Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 725.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 157.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 52.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.52, for a total value of $70,137.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,460. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $310.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $310.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $301.06. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,938.94 and a beta of 0.37. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $205.20 and a 12-month high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.85). The firm had revenue of $507.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.60 million. SBA Communications had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SBA Communications from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $361.00 price target on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp cut SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $308.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.38.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services. The primary focus of the Company is the leasing of antenna space on its multi-tenant communication sites to a variety of wireless service providers under long-term lease contracts.

