IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.57 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 12,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,300,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $342.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $357.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $257.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.64.

BIIB opened at $280.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $221.56 and a one year high of $374.99.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $10.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by $2.23. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 40.91% and a return on equity of 50.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.15 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 34.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

