IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.73 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,859 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 79,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 17.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Waste Management by 10.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,481,000 after acquiring an additional 302,213 shares during the last quarter. AXA increased its position in Waste Management by 13.4% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 511,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,303,000 after buying an additional 60,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Waste Management by 28,957.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Waste Management from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC downgraded Waste Management from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.79.

NYSE WM opened at $115.87 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.34 and a fifty-two week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.