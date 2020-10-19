IBM Retirement Fund Has $1.76 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,000. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,619,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,490,000 after buying an additional 14,216 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 230,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. AXA boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.5% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 591,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,736,000 after buying an additional 92,389 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the first quarter valued at approximately $625,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ICE opened at $101.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.62. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a twelve month low of $63.51 and a twelve month high of $106.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total value of $9,554,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,032 shares of company stock valued at $19,530,127 over the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Oppenheimer cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

