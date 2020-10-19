IBM Retirement Fund Has $10.83 Million Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,003 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 233.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 7,930 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,927 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $172,068,000 after buying an additional 11,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,009,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total value of $27,524,949.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.30, for a total transaction of $335,445.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,320 shares of company stock valued at $87,129,970 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $554.30 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 5.51, a current ratio of 6.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $521.45 and a 200-day moving average of $401.87. The stock has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 101.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.55.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.21. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $415.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. BofA Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.49.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

