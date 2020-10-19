IBM Retirement Fund Has $6.46 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,341 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $6,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,307,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,185,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,004 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,591,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,852 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 177.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 58,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 37,380 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 271.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 45,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Coca-Cola by 128.4% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total transaction of $9,604,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total transaction of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $60.13. The firm has a market cap of $214.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

