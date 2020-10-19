IBM Retirement Fund Has $687,000 Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,518,000. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 0.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 136,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,112,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 91.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,203,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hershey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hershey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hershey presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.00.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HSY opened at $149.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.66. Hershey Co has a 1 year low of $109.88 and a 1 year high of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.21.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 70.65%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

