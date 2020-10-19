IBM Retirement Fund Has $731,000 Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,342 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,071 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $282,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the third quarter worth $222,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 17.6% in the third quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 17,793 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.9% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,583,318 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $56,904,000 after acquiring an additional 59,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on EOG shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Wolfe Research lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

NYSE EOG opened at $37.43 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.00 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.35, a PEG ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 2.00.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The energy exploration company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 2.44%. The business’s revenue was down 76.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

