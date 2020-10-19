IBM Retirement Fund Has $738,000 Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 37.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,499 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in VF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in VF by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,645,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $526,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,045 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 157.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,942,075 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,118 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,742,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,224,000 after purchasing an additional 209,640 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in VF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,482,859 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $90,365,000 after purchasing an additional 233,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in VF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,451,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,458,000 after purchasing an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get VF alerts:

In other VF news, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of VF stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $637,327.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,272 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,405.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. VF Corp has a 52 week low of $45.07 and a 52 week high of $100.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.46, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average is $62.31.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. VF’s revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VF Corp will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is a boost from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. VF’s payout ratio is currently 71.64%.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. BofA Securities downgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on VF from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on VF from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America downgraded VF from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised VF from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.90.

VF Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

Read More: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VF Corp (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for VF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.