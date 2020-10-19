IBM Retirement Fund Has $806,000 Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,697 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $501,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $780,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank raised its stake in TransDigm Group by 20.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the third quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $491.99 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $495.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.52. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $200.06 and a 12-month high of $673.51.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.70. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 12.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 21,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.60, for a total transaction of $10,205,132.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.45, for a total value of $33,049,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,596,584.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,972 shares of company stock worth $75,857,532. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Barclays increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $445.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BofA Securities upgraded TransDigm Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.00.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

