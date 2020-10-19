IBM Retirement Fund Increases Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 34.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 96,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 7,109 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 38,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 6,358 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 63,663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 63,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $68.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

VLO opened at $40.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.77. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $31.00 and a 1-year high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 1.22%. The company’s revenue was down 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

