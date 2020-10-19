IBM Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MS. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 31,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Bank of America upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $55.00 target price on Morgan Stanley and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.14.

Shares of MS opened at $51.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $81.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $57.57.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

