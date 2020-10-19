IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 10,164 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 36.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,399 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 201,774 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Micron Technology by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 93,533 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,392,000 after buying an additional 11,670 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,009 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 4,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 13,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $662,016.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 142,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,867,325.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.71.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $51.61 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $61.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

See Also: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.