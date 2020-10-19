IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 1,206 Shares of Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,127 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlassian during the first quarter worth $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the second quarter worth $50,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Atlassian during the third quarter worth $50,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Atlassian by 49.1% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 22.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $209.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.96. The firm has a market cap of $26.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.06, a PEG ratio of 48.31 and a beta of 0.96. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $212.97.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $430.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.86 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 21.72%. On average, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Atlassian from $201.00 to $196.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Atlassian from $194.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.00.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

