IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,654 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $33,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $42,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Eaton by 59.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the second quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Citigroup raised their price target on Eaton from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Eaton from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Eaton in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eaton from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.12.

Shares of ETN stock opened at $109.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.12. Eaton Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $56.42 and a 12 month high of $111.19.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 40,550 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $4,136,505.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,488,586.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 50,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.98, for a total value of $5,099,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,384 shares in the company, valued at $15,336,160.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,597 shares of company stock worth $9,550,626. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

