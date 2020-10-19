IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 3,984 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSX. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 179.5% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $103.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.76.

In other Phillips 66 news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.45 per share, for a total transaction of $92,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PSX opened at $50.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.55. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of -18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.55). Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $11.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

