IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 5,381 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 36.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,284 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Price Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 42.9% in the second quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in Amgen by 1,590.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 169 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $235.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $177.05 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.88. The firm has a market cap of $138.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.44. Amgen had a return on equity of 91.98% and a net margin of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 15.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Amgen from $253.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Truist upgraded Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.08.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $259,790.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,309,656.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.95, for a total value of $60,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,379.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $561,548. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

