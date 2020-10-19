IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 5,541 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in General Mills by 203.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,303,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,184,000 after buying an additional 14,283,883 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Mills by 5.2% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,488,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,695,000 after buying an additional 221,611 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in General Mills by 103.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,153,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,648,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109,943 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,763,000 after purchasing an additional 925,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in General Mills by 63.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,573,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,600 shares during the last quarter. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on General Mills from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised General Mills from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.56.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $664,849.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,122 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,480.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $62.37 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.60.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.13. General Mills had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.51%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

