IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 840 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,990 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,275,598 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,165,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,885 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the second quarter worth $19,054,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.5% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,761,956 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,119,697,000 after acquiring an additional 68,369 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 28.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 599,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $243,293,000 after acquiring an additional 133,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 67.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 409,670 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $166,081,000 after acquiring an additional 165,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

In other DexCom news, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.31, for a total value of $219,655.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.31, for a total value of $654,211.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,482 shares in the company, valued at $21,998,773.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 49,918 shares of company stock worth $20,121,036. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

DexCom stock opened at $406.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.78 and its 200 day moving average is $386.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.17. The firm has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.79. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $145.23 and a one year high of $456.23.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $451.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.21 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 11.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DXCM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on DexCom from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on DexCom from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut DexCom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DexCom from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on DexCom from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.70.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

