IBM Retirement Fund Purchases 9,653 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,653 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southern in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 562.0% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 454.4% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,224. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Grain sold 10,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total value of $544,599.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,721 shares of company stock valued at $1,301,040. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SO. Barclays upgraded shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.35 on Monday. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.71.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Southern had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Co (NYSE:SO).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.