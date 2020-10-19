IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

IBM Retirement Fund increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 39.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Newport Trust Co raised its position in General Dynamics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 19,591,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,928,095,000 after purchasing an additional 150,543 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,984,357 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $296,582,000 after purchasing an additional 95,691 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in General Dynamics by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,651,795 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $227,982,000 after purchasing an additional 140,106 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in General Dynamics by 594.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,563,512 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $206,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine downgraded General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Argus downgraded General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded General Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on General Dynamics from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.19.

NYSE GD opened at $142.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $100.55 and a 1 year high of $190.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average is $144.00.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 24.10% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

