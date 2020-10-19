IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,732 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris by 252.9% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris stock opened at $174.37 on Monday. L3Harris has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $178.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 29.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.70.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.22. L3Harris had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th were given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of L3Harris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $248.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of L3Harris from $226.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of L3Harris from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.11.

About L3Harris

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

