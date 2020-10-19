IBM Retirement Fund Raises Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

IBM Retirement Fund raised its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,940 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter worth $44,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 39.9% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 501 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 63.6% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 702 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. 84.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

XLNX opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $123.78.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.22 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Equities research analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. Cowen raised their price target on Xilinx from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Xilinx from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Xilinx from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Xilinx from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.81.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 2,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.12, for a total value of $311,996.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,003.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total value of $450,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,384 shares in the company, valued at $3,542,710.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.