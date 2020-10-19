IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,882 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,631 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for approximately 0.9% of IBM Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 21,369 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 421.9% in the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,245 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 38,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,865,000 after acquiring an additional 15,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.50, for a total transaction of $3,035,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,321,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.34, for a total value of $3,856,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,271,985.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,336 shares of company stock worth $14,928,276. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UNH opened at $331.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $313.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $333.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $297.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $339.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.68.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

