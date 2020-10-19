IBM Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

IBM Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 39.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the quarter. IBM Retirement Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. tru Independence LLC increased its position in Welltower by 89.5% in the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the first quarter worth $41,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the second quarter worth $43,000. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WELL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Welltower from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.20.

NYSE:WELL opened at $54.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.83. Welltower Inc has a 52-week low of $24.27 and a 52-week high of $93.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.29 and a 200 day moving average of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.44). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. Equities analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

