IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) Shares Gap Down to $10.25

Shares of IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) (LON:IGAS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.25, but opened at $9.26. IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 2,109 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.73. The company has a market cap of $9.91 million and a PE ratio of -0.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 11.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 19.01.

Get IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Julian Tedder bought 3,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 15 ($0.20) per share, for a total transaction of £457.65 ($597.92).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

See Also: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGas Energy plc (IGAS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.