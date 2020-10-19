IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IGMS. ValuEngine lowered IGM Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IGM Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. HC Wainwright began coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $75.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $89.81.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 74,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,615,378.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Shinyu Chen sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.13, for a total value of $27,303.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,258,457.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 193,125 shares of company stock valued at $9,662,662 and sold 4,646 shares valued at $299,476. Company insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 47.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 48.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

About IGM Biosciences

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

