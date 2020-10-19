ILCOIN (ILC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $110,254.00

ILCOIN (CURRENCY:ILC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. ILCOIN has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $110,254.00 worth of ILCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ILCOIN has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ILCOIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0118 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including FreiExchange, Crex24, C-CEX and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ILCOIN Coin Profile

ILC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2016. ILCOIN’s total supply is 1,520,356,407 coins and its circulating supply is 566,659,987 coins. ILCOIN’s official Twitter account is @RealILCoinDTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. ILCOIN’s official website is ilcoincrypto.com.

Buying and Selling ILCOIN

ILCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, CoinExchange, FreiExchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, IDAX and C-CEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ILCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ILCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ILCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

