Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Receives $103.21 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.21.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on INCY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Incyte from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Incyte from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.94. 5,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,472. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a PE ratio of -99.01 and a beta of 1.08. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.48 and a 52-week high of $110.36.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.36. Incyte had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The firm had revenue of $688.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Incyte will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $135,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,630. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 2,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $199,190.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,959.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,577 shares of company stock valued at $419,847. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Incyte by 39.1% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Incyte by 2.4% during the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 168,710 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,140,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Incyte by 7.7% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the third quarter worth $487,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Incyte by 36.1% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 272,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,420,000 after buying an additional 72,229 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

