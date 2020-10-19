Independent Research Analysts Give Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) a €79.00 Price Target

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €79.00 ($92.94) target price by Independent Research in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DRW3. Nord/LB set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €94.00 ($110.59) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €106.00 ($124.71) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRW3.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €87.83 ($103.33).

Shares of ETR DRW3 opened at €73.50 ($86.47) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $632.10 million and a PE ratio of 14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of €72.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of €76.05. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €47.94 ($56.40) and a 52-week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.61.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

