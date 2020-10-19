Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) Short Interest Update

Ingenico Group – GCS (OTCMKTS:INGIY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the September 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of INGIY traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,670. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.67 and its 200-day moving average is $29.54. Ingenico Group – GCS has a 52-week low of $13.93 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Get Ingenico Group - GCS alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on INGIY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingenico Group – GCS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ingenico Group – GCS in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Ingenico Group – GCS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Ingenico Group – GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, mobile, and online channels worldwide. It offers in-store solutions, such as payment terminals and applications; management of installed terminals, including security application updates; connectivity; after-sales services; centralization of transactions; end-to-end security from terminal to bank or processor; value-added services; and customer loyalty solutions, including loyalty card, loyalty program management, prepaid card, gift card management, customer data analysis, and marketing campaign management.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Ingenico Group - GCS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingenico Group - GCS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.