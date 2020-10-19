Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $39.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “In the quarters ahead, Ingersoll Rand might gain from its talented workforce, solid product portfolio, innovation capabilities and focus on increasing its aftermarket businesses. Also, its exposure in various end markets and pandemic-related measures as well as savings from the accelerated synergy actions related to the business combination of Gardner Denver and the Industrial segment of Ingersoll Rand will likely aid. In the past three months, the company's shares have outperformed the industry. However, for 2020, Ingersoll Rand refrained from providing projections on account of the pandemic-related worries. Also, a huge debt balance is concerning. In addition to these, unfavorable movements in foreign currencies might continue to be a spoilsport for the top line. Its earnings estimates decreased for 2020 and 2021 in the past 30 days.”

IR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ingersoll-Rand from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of IR stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. Ingersoll-Rand has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -155.08 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a negative net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 101.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 43,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total value of $1,492,417.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,561.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,140,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 230,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,740,684. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,337 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,566 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at about $1,752,644,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,098,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,071,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,507,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,209,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $327,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328,439 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,144,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,452,000 after purchasing an additional 988,970 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

