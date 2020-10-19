Insider Buying: Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) Insider Acquires £157.12 in Stock

Anglo American plc (AAL.L) (LON:AAL) insider Tony O’Neill bought 8 shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,964 ($25.66) per share, with a total value of £157.12 ($205.28).

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 1,955 ($25.54) on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,882.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,742.94. Anglo American plc has a one year low of GBX 1,018.20 ($13.30) and a one year high of GBX 2,266 ($29.61). The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Anglo American plc (AAL.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.93%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) target price on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 2,750 ($35.93) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Anglo American plc (AAL.L) from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,984.67 ($25.93).

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

