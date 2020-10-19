Insider Buying: Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Director Buys $31,946,220.00 in Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 2,129,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $31,946,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Ocm Growth Holdings Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

On Tuesday, September 8th, Ocm Growth Holdings Llc bought 21,045 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $273,585.00.

NYSE:BAM opened at $33.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.57 and a 52 week high of $45.61. The company has a market cap of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.07.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.86). The company had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 0.78% and a net margin of 1.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAM shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $42.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 7,895,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,013,000 after acquiring an additional 584,969 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 137,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,549,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,214,000 after purchasing an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.29% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

Further Reading: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.