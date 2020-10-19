Insider Buying: Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) Major Shareholder Buys $2,800,000.00 in Stock

Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ETON) major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETON opened at $7.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.66 and a beta of 1.34. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.95.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ETON. Zacks Investment Research raised Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ETON. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 164.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $182,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

