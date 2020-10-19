Insider Buying: Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) Insider Purchases £145.20 in Stock

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO) insider Duncan Tatton-Brown purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($31.62) per share, for a total transaction of £145.20 ($189.70).

Duncan Tatton-Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ocado Group alerts:

On Monday, August 17th, Duncan Tatton-Brown purchased 6 shares of Ocado Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,331 ($30.45) per share, for a total transaction of £139.86 ($182.73).

Shares of OCDO opened at GBX 2,461 ($32.15) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14. Ocado Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 994.01 ($12.99) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,561.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,092.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion and a P/E ratio of -143.83.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($37.89) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,230 ($29.14) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,699.42 ($22.20).

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.