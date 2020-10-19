Insider Buying: Sultan Resources Ltd (ASX:SLZ) Insider Purchases A$81,000.00 in Stock

Sultan Resources Ltd (ASX:SLZ) insider Jeremy King purchased 405,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of A$81,000.00 ($57,857.14).

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is A$0.10.

Sultan Resources Company Profile

Sultan Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, nickel, and cobalt deposits. It owns interests in the Lake Grace project located to the southeast of Perth, Western Australia; Thaduna project located to the northeast of Meekatharra; Dalwallinu project located to the northeast of Perth, Western Australia; and East Tallering project located to the east of Geraldton.

