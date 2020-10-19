Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Sells $1,170,900.00 in Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.09, for a total transaction of $1,170,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,707.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $116.06 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -200.10. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.61 and a 52 week high of $120.77.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $42.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. UBS Group AG increased its position in Bill.com by 178.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,113,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1,922.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,381 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $720,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, August 28th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Bill.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.69.

About Bill.com

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

