Insider Selling: Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Sells $278,052.75 in Stock

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) SVP Kay A. Schmidt sold 2,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $278,052.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CTLT opened at $92.40 on Monday. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.04 and a 1-year high of $96.38. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 83.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.80.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $947.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.62 million. Catalent had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 14.88%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Catalent in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Catalent from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Catalent from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Catalent from $77.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in Catalent by 45.9% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $418,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Catalent by 11.1% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Catalent by 18.6% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Catalent in the third quarter valued at $263,000.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

