Insider Selling: Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Sells $116,736.00 in Stock

Coherus Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CHRS) CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 6,144 shares of Coherus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $116,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coherus Biosciences stock opened at $18.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Coherus Biosciences Inc has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $23.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.75.

Get Coherus Biosciences alerts:

Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $135.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.33 million. Coherus Biosciences had a net margin of 37.11% and a return on equity of 139.51%. Analysts forecast that Coherus Biosciences Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Coherus Biosciences by 21.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,502,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,819,000 after acquiring an additional 16,517 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,314,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 2,286.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coherus Biosciences by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after purchasing an additional 102,051 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine lowered Coherus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Coherus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Coherus Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.78.

About Coherus Biosciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Read More: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.