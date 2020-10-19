Insider Selling: Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO Sells $140,750.00 in Stock

Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $140,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,257,945.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $22.21 on Monday. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 222.10 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.26). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.60% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $60.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

DEA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Easterly Government Properties from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Easterly Government Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,074,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,387,000 after purchasing an additional 235,933 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 122,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,027,000 after buying an additional 25,373 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 530,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,076,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 583,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,382,000 after buying an additional 36,783 shares during the last quarter. 94.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

