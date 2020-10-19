Insider Selling: Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Sells C$105,600.00 in Stock

Evertz Technologies Limited (TSE:ET) Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 8,800 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$105,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,030,800.

Rakesh Thakor Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 20,900 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.90, for a total value of C$248,710.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 1,300 shares of Evertz Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.92, for a total value of C$15,496.00.

TSE:ET opened at C$11.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.88. Evertz Technologies Limited has a twelve month low of C$9.69 and a twelve month high of C$18.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28.

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Evertz Technologies Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Evertz Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

ET has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price target on Evertz Technologies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Evertz Technologies from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 10th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, master control switchers, accessories, and network management systems, as well as keyers, and media and logo inserters.

