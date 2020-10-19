Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Sells $56,014.94 in Stock

ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Director Robert S. Swinney sold 277 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.22, for a total transaction of $56,014.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,976.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ICUI opened at $199.17 on Monday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.81 and a fifty-two week high of $236.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $190.75 and its 200 day moving average is $193.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 0.67.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.41. ICU Medical had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $303.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. ICU Medical’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

ICUI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $199.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $228.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ICU Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICUI. Nuance Investments LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 702,442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $129,467,000 after acquiring an additional 176,434 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 169.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 189,670 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,958,000 after acquiring an additional 119,393 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,338,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,256,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,019,000. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree connector products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency connectors; SwabCap disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; NovaCath and SuperCath peripheral intravenous (IV) catheters; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoLock and ChemoClave closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

