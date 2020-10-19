Insider Selling: Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Sells $3,274,000.00 in Stock

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total value of $3,274,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,631.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

INSP stock opened at $126.74 on Monday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.53 and a twelve month high of $135.20. The company has a quick ratio of 19.72, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day moving average of $95.52.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 35.04% and a negative net margin of 69.69%. The company had revenue of $12.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Bank of America lowered Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.21.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

