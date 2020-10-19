Insider Selling: Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Sells $1,955,000.00 in Stock

Installed Building Products Inc (NYSE:IBP) Director Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Vikas Verma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 16th, Vikas Verma sold 17,000 shares of Installed Building Products stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total transaction of $1,932,560.00.

Shares of IBP opened at $113.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.75. Installed Building Products Inc has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $121.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $393.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.61 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 45.67%. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Installed Building Products Inc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 219.3% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 4.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,898 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $315,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $265,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Installed Building Products to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Installed Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.31.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

