Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells $69,512.50 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total transaction of $69,512.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip D. Carrai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 15th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $68,608.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,350 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total value of $65,023.50.

Shares of KTOS opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 3.99. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.43.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.64 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 3.33%. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on KTOS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,740 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at approximately $273,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,141 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 50,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,732,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $58,338,000 after acquiring an additional 195,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

